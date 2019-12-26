Your Thursday is looking nice and calm, we'll see cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low-30s. Overnight, we'll watch for some snow to make its way toward us. Be prepared for a little snow early Friday morning. It's not expected to stick much, only about a half an inch, but it could impact your commute if you're heading to work.
The snow will wrap up in Spokane by mid-day, and we'll see a cloudy and calm afternoon and evening out there.
That calm weather continues into Saturday, but we'll watch for more snow overnight. Off and on snow is expected on Sunday and lasting all the way through Wednesday. It might be a snowy start to 2020!
