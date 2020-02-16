Sydnee Stelle
A little instability caused a few lights showers across Spokane today, even some sleet and small hail, but those should move out as we head into those overnight hours. We're expecting a cloudy and calm evening with temperatures in the upper-20s in Spokane.
 
It's a different story over in the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana though. Several Winter Weather Advisories remain in place until early Monday morning as several more inches of snow is expected to accumulate. 
 
We're expecting calm and sunny conditions for most of next week across the region. We'll see daytime highs sit in the low-40s in Spokane. We'll watch for some patchy fog in the evening and morning hours, even some patches of freezing fog overnight which can cause black ice on the roads. 
 
As we aren't expecting much cloud cover, our overnight lows will dip down to the low-20s and even into the upper-teens next week as there aren't clouds to trap any of the heat at the surface. It will be all the way until next weekend before we expect the next round of showers here in Spokane.

