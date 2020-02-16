Calm & Mild Week Ahead
Sydnee Stelle
-
- Updated
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 53%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:54:25 AM
- Sunset: 05:14:18 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:54:25 AM
Sunset: 05:14:18 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:52:42 AM
Sunset: 05:15:53 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:50:58 AM
Sunset: 05:17:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:49:13 AM
Sunset: 05:19:02 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM
Sunset: 05:20:36 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SE @ 4mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:45:40 AM
Sunset: 05:22:09 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:43:52 AM
Sunset: 05:23:43 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
