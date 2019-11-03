Let's start with the good news. The Spokane area should see some dry, calm days in the coming week. The bad news is an area of high pressure is contributing to an air stagnation advisory that will be in effect through Tuesday.
The rest of Sunday night will bring some cloud cover and lows around freezing. We'll feel some light winds as well. Those light breezes will continue into our Monday. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid 50s and a mix of sun and clouds for the Spokane area.
Spokane is expected to see a mix of sunny and cloudy days through Friday. It looks like a chance of rain will show up on Friday night and continue through next weekend.
The air stagnation advisory has gone on for multiple days at this point, and it is expected to last through Tuesday morning for most areas. However, some parts of Idaho could see it last until mid to late afternoon Tuesday. We'll keep an eye on these advisory times and update you as we know more.
Our air quality is a concern because an area of high pressure is still hovering by us. That's preventing the air from circulating the way it should, and is allowing air pollution to build up. Area residents with asthma and other respiratory conditions should limit time outside.
Enjoy the beautiful sunshine this week will bring, but keep an eye on KHQ for the latest on air quality levels. Have a great week!
