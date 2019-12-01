We are still seeing some light snow make its way across our region tonight. It's sticking a little in downtown Spokane, but it's making a mess on mountain passes like Stevens and Snoqualmie. If you're still planning on traveling tonight, please give yourself extra time and slow down on the roads.
By Monday morning, everything should calm down. We're expecting a little morning fog and afternoon cloud cover for the first few days of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm up as well, with Monday's daytime high sitting in the low-30s, and highs in the low-40s are expected by Thursday and Friday.
