Calm week ahead!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 35°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:31:53 AM
- Sunset: 04:28:33 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:31:53 AM
Sunset: 04:28:33 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:31:06 AM
Sunset: 04:29:59 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:30:16 AM
Sunset: 04:31:26 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:29:24 AM
Sunset: 04:32:54 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NNW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:28:29 AM
Sunset: 04:34:23 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM
Sunset: 04:35:53 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:26:33 AM
Sunset: 04:37:23 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
