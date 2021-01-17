Daytime highs for 01/18/21
As we head into those overnight hours, we're expecting temperatures to drop to the upper-20s in Spokane. We might see some of that little cloud cover hanging on across the Inland Northwest as well.
 
By Monday afternoon though, we should see a little sunshine! Daytime highs are likely to climb to the upper-30s by the afternoon. Thankfully, wind speeds are looking very calm.
 
The quiet weather pattern continues throughout the week. We might see a few more clouds on Tuesday, but the sun returns on Wednesday. Daytime highs will sit in the mid- to upper-30s all week. Temperatures start to drop by next weekend into the low-30s, we have a slight of seeing snow by next weekend as well!
 

