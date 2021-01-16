Calmer conditions ahead!
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- All miners are out after being stuck thousands of feet underground
- Gov. Inslee issues some guidance on "open air" dining
- City of Spokane says: If you can, stay home
- Woman dies after tree falls on car at 27th and Post on Spokane's South Hill
- Pediatrician at Shriners Hospital in Spokane killed in Windstorm
- "We don't condone what these companies are doing": North Idaho wireless internet provider to block Facebook & Twitter for customers, if requested
- HELP ME HAYLEY: Spokane couple unknowingly purchases urn at Goodwill, looking for family of the deceased
- Woman's car totaled by hit and run driver in North Spokane
- Kootenai County Sheriff says deputies will not enforce "unenforceable" mandates on citizens
- School closures and delays on Jan. 14 due to Wednesday's windstorm
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:31:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:28:34 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 0.93 mi
Today
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:32:43 AM
Sunset: 04:27:09 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:31:58 AM
Sunset: 04:28:34 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: WSW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:31:11 AM
Sunset: 04:30 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:30:21 AM
Sunset: 04:31:27 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:29:29 AM
Sunset: 04:32:55 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WSW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:28:34 AM
Sunset: 04:34:23 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:27:37 AM
Sunset: 04:35:53 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.