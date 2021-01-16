Sydnee Stelle
After the chance for a flurry or two overnight, your Sunday is looking pretty calm. We should see some sun breaks by the afternoon, with daytime highs climbing to the upper-30s. There will be a little mountain snow accumulation by Sunday afternoon, so be prepared for that if you have to drive over any mountain passes. Check those pass reports before you go.
 
Your work week looks to be fairly sunny! We'll see a chance of sun almost every day next week, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s by the afternoon. By the end of the week, temperatures look to drop a bit and the chance of lowland snow returns. We'll keep a close eye on the forecast, it's far enough out that it could certainly change!

Tags