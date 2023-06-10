As we head into the rest of the weekend, conditions are calming down across the region after a crazy wrap to the work week!
Thunderstorms, wind, rain, hail, and more – those are the elements that scattered across the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday. The good news? The threat of more weather like this is significantly decreasing throughout Saturday evening and Sunday in Spokane. Some possibility for additional showers and storms will stick around across the mountainous terrain of northcentral and northeast Washington, the Idaho Panhandle, and parts of Montana.
Taking a look at our seven-day forecast, the sun is looking to shine across the board! Temperatures are on the rise, too – Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days of the week in Spokane, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-high 80s, even the 90s in parts of the state.
By the middle of the week, the arrival of a cold front will take us back down to daytime highs in the 70s. There is a 20-30 percent chance for showers Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Friday and Saturday.