Saturday brought sunshine to the Inland Northwest, yet with a system on the way, Sunday is looking to be a different story.
A low-pressure system began to form and move across the state Saturday morning, before reaching Central Washington in the afternoon. By early Sunday morning, snow showers will fall across the Inland Northwest.
Periods of snow will continue through the weekend, producing generally light accumulation under one inch in Spokane and the North Idaho Panhandle. Northeast WA and North ID will experience drier conditions due to wind flow, which means less accumulation. The Palouse and LC Valley could see over one inch, but still by Tuesday morning, looking to be under two inches of accumulation.
By Tuesday, sunshine will begin to shine again across the region, until Friday and Saturday bring another chance for mixed showers.
Cooler than average temperatures are set to persist throughout the work week, day-time highs staying steady in the mid to high-30s. By next weekend, however, Spokane is looking at a daytime nearing 44 degrees, which is the closest to average we have seen in a while.