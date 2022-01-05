CASCADES, Wash. - The National Weather Service announced today that on top of the heavy snowfall expected in the passes through Thursday (up to 4 feet in Stevens Pass), there's more to be concerned about. Namely, avalanches.
Heads up: Avalanche Warnings for most of the Washington Cascades through Thursday. Please refer to https://t.co/j6xM9lQ9xs for more information. #wawx https://t.co/sv0kjTS9Gy— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 6, 2022
Current pass conditions are already turning snowy, with chains or traction tires required and oversized vehicles prohibited on most passes. Conditions are expected to worsen as the night goes on, and travelers should expect closures and check conditions with WSDOT frequently if attempting to drive through over the next few days.
To check for avalanche warnings, visit the Northwest Avalanche Center website.