The weather held out for Bloomsday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-60s, yet a traveling system is set to shake things up as we head into the work week.
Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely across the region Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s chance for showers is sitting around 30 percent mainly after 11 am, increasing a tad throughout the night. By Tuesday, that chance is looking to bump up to 50 percent. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Monday yet will drop into the higher 50s on Tuesday.
Parts of northcentral Washington are under flood alerts, as well, with water levels still on the rise. Ferry County is under an Areal Flood Advisory until Monday at 11 a.m. Okanogan County is under a Flood Watch until Tuesday morning around six a.m.
By Wednesday, conditions are set to clear across the region with sunnier and drier skies ahead! The ladder half of the work week is looking to be very beautiful, as temperatures gradually begin to warm back into the 70s, and eventually into the 80s by next weekend.