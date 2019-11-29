Black Friday shoppers, get those winter coats, hats and gloves ready to go. You're going to need them over the next few days!
The rest of Friday night will bring mostly cloudy conditions to the Spokane area. Overnight lows will hit about 20 degrees. Idaho and southeast Washington will see a chance of snow through Friday evening. Those of us in Spokane will see a chance of flurries pop up after 4 a.m. or so, and it looks like that chance will stick with us through most of Saturday morning.
Things should brighten up once we pass Saturday morning. The clouds will give way to sun, and it will probably be the nicest day we'll see this week. Daytime highs on Saturday will be around freezing and overnight lows will be in the upper teens. Bundle up if you're heading out!
Sunday is where it gets interesting. Most of the region will see a solid chance of light snow for the majority of Sunday, but we're not expecting much to stick. Daytime highs will stay around freezing, and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
The new week will bring a string of mostly cloudy days and highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll see a chance of rain and snow mix return next Thursday and Friday, but daytime highs will stay in the upper 30s during those days.
