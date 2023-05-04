This Thursday morning we are waking up to fairly mild conditions. We are seeing increasing clouds with temperatures across the Inland Northwest starting in the mid to upper 50s.
Today's daytime highs are set to again reach the 80s with mostly sunny skies. However, if you want to enjoy it, take advantage of it today because we have changes on the way!
A system moves in overnight that will bring widespread rain showers and the continued threat of thunderstorms. This system will also drop our daytime highs down about 20 degrees closer to our average; in the upper 50s to low 60s.
As we look ahead to the weekend, rain showers continue on Saturday before tapering off for Sunday. Bloomsday Sunday we will see daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with the chance for spotty showers.