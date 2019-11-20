Chilly Mornings, Sunny Afternoons Thursday-Friday
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:02:17 AM
- Sunset: 04:07:52 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:02:17 AM
Sunset: 04:07:52 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:03:44 AM
Sunset: 04:06:57 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:05:10 AM
Sunset: 04:06:05 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: S @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:06:35 AM
Sunset: 04:05:15 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:07:59 AM
Sunset: 04:04:28 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:09:22 AM
Sunset: 04:03:43 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:10:44 AM
Sunset: 04:03:01 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
