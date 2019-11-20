Sunshine!
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
How about that sunshine?! If you never stepped foot outside on Wednesday, and just looked out a window, you could've mistaken the crystal clear blue skies for a Summer day! Not common in late November, but we'll take it! And we'll take it for a couple more days!
 
The one drawback to the drop-dead gorgeous sunny afternoons Thursday and Friday, will be very cold nights and mornings. Overnight lows will drop well below freezing for the rest of the week, with most areas starting each morning in the mid-20s. Winter jackets and sunglasses are going to be all the rage. 
Chilly Nights/Mornings

Overnight lows will fall down into the mid-20s overnight the rest of the week!
 
Our sunny weather starts to change by the weekend as clouds roll in on Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday, but the BIG shift in our weather pattern will be happening early next week. That shift looks to bring much colder air and more moisture which will likely produce some snow in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. The precise details on that snow (how much, exact timing) is still murky, so I'd suggest continually monitoring upcoming forecasts, especially if you plan to travel for turkey.

