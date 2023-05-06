7 day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Chilly overnight lows and chances for scattered showers Saturday night will give way to a relatively mild start to Bloomsday Sunday. Expect temperatures in the ballpark of 50 degrees around the Bloomsday starting gun at 9 a.m., then a gradual warmup throughout the afternoon. Some chances for some scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon, with a high expected around 62 degrees. We're also tracking some potential thunderstorm activity coming into our region Monday evening and into Tuesday, before a gradual warming trend begins towards the back end of the work week and into the weekend. 

