SPOKANE, Wash. - Chilly overnight lows and chances for scattered showers Saturday night will give way to a relatively mild start to Bloomsday Sunday. Expect temperatures in the ballpark of 50 degrees around the Bloomsday starting gun at 9 a.m., then a gradual warmup throughout the afternoon. Some chances for some scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon, with a high expected around 62 degrees. We're also tracking some potential thunderstorm activity coming into our region Monday evening and into Tuesday, before a gradual warming trend begins towards the back end of the work week and into the weekend.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 52°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:24:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:57 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:24:29 AM
Sunset: 08:08:57 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:22:59 AM
Sunset: 08:10:20 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:21:31 AM
Sunset: 08:11:41 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 05:20:05 AM
Sunset: 08:13:03 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:18:40 AM
Sunset: 08:14:23 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:17:17 AM
Sunset: 08:15:44 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:15:56 AM
Sunset: 08:17:03 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.