Sydnee Stelle
Friday is the official start to Summer, but it sure won't feel like it. Spokane will see isolated showers all day, with highs in the upper-60s. Warmer and drier weather returns by the weekend, we should see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures climbing back up into the mid-70s. Saturday will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. 
 
The mild weekend weather will extend into the first part of next week, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. By Wednesday and Thursday, we see another shot for rain, though it's looking pretty slight. We'll have a better idea what that moisture will look like as we move into next week.

