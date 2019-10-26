Many of us started our Saturday off with some snow or rain showers and gusty winds. It looks like a nice, clear night is ahead for the Spokane area!
There's still a chance of some showers in northern Washington and Idaho, but most of us will have a calm evening. We'll see those wind gusts die down as we work our way through the overnight hours, but it will be pretty chilly. Our Saturday night low is somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 degrees.
Those clouds and showers we saw this morning will hopefully be nothing but a memory on Sunday. We're tracking lots of sunshine and clear conditions, but our daytime highs are only going to hit the mid 40s. It will be a great day for a hike or some yard work, but grab that jacket before you head out the door!
Halloween week will bring extremely cold temperatures and wind chills to the region. There is a chance the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana will see some snow showers again on Monday, but the main concern for most of us will be the cold. Monday will bring gusty winds back to Spokane and the surrounding areas. Those wind chills could drop into the single digits.
Daytime highs for the rest of the week will range from the mid 30s on Tuesday to the mid 40s by Friday. As of Saturday, it looks like Halloween will be sunny with highs in the low 40s. Parents might want to start brainstorming ways to make their kids' coats match their Halloween costumes. Overnight lows on Halloween will dip into the low to mid 20s, and it will be a cold night for Trick-or-Treating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.