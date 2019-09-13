Expect a breezy Friday evening, with gusts up to about 25 mph in Spokane. We're also expecting it to be a pretty cloudy night, meaning it's unlikely that you'll get a great view of the Harvest Moon tonight unfortunately! Plan to bring an extra layer if you're spending time outdoors tonight, as temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the evening.
Those clouds stick around on Saturday with the daytime high only getting up into the upper-60s, about five degrees below average. We'll see a little more sunshine on Sunday and temperatures will get into the mid-70s. Get outside and enjoy that because next week is looking pretty chilly.
We have a chance for showers late Sunday into Monday, with the chance for spotty showers hanging on through Wednesday. All next week, Spokane's daytime highs will stay in the 60s. It looks like we will start to dry out by Thursday, but the models are not in agreement, so it's possible there will be most showers late in the week. It's something we will keep an eye on.