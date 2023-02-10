Cloudy Skies and Above Average Temperatures for the Weekend

Today we will see a relatively calm weather pattern with mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the low 40s which is above average for this time of year. Winds will be calm with the overnight low dropping to the upper 20s.
This trend will last through the weekend with the next system set to arrive late Sunday night into Monday.
The next system will bring a rain/snow mix through the valleys with moderate to heavy snow for the Cascade mountain passes. If you are traveling on Monday over the passes, be prepared for winter driving conditions.