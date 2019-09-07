We're seeing a gorgeous Saturday night in Spokane, we're staying dry with temperatures above 70 degrees until 10:00 p.m. Get out there and enjoy it, because things are going downhill after that.
It's going to be CHILLY for your Sunday, with rain off and on throughout the day and temperatures only reaching the low-60s in Spokane. That's a temperature drop of almost 20 degrees, so get ready for Fall to come basically overnight!
We're expecting the rain to continue through Monday, with the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon. We'll see a slight chance of showers in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with temperatures warming to the low-70s.
So far, it looks like we start to dry out on Thursday, with temperatures reaching to the low-70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies with those temperatures sticking around the upper-60s and low-70s as we move into next weekend.