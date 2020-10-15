If you packed up all the patio furniture for Tuesday's windstorm, go ahead and just leave it in the garage.
A storm system dropping south out of British Columbia will once again whip up the winds Friday afternoon. We're not expecting winds as strong as Tuesday, but a wind advisory is still in effect between 1-7PM where gusts could reach up to 50mph. We also can't rule out a few showers Friday afternoon as the front drags through.
As for the weekend, Saturday looks dry before yet another system brings some showers Saturday night-Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.