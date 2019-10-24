Today is another mild day similar to what we saw yesterday. We have plenty of sunshine with some mid to high level clouds in place. Temperatures today are shooting for the mid to upper 50's. Skies tonight are expected to be mostly clear and temperatures should drop to the upper 30's.
Friday we are set for mostly sunny skies with temperatures trying to reach the 60's, but changes are rapidly arriving with a cold front pushing through the second half of the day. That cold front will bring some showers across the Inland Northwest. The main concern though will be the wind. Breezy winds with gusts well into the 30mph range will bring the concern for broken tree limbs, isolated power outages and difficult travel for high profile vehicles in particular.
We could see some lingering showers into Saturday, otherwise expect sunshine with cooler temperatures. Daytime highs well into next week are only into the 40's.
