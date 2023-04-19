Today we are waking up to cold temperatures across the Inland Northwest with many areas starting their day in sub-freezing temperatures!
There is a Freeze Warning in place for the Yakima Valley and the Palouse into the LC Valley. The Freeze Warning is in place for these areas because their growing season has started and the sub-freezing temperatures we are seeing can be harmful to sensitive plants.
As we head through the rest of the day, we will see mostly sunny skies with the chance of afternoon pop-up showers. Daytime highs will bump into the mid 50s while overnight lows will drop to the low 30s tonight.