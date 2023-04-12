Today we are waking up to cold temperatures across the Inland Northwest. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are seeing start-time temperatures in the upper 20s. 

Skies clear and winds die down today, with a few isolated afternoon showers that could produce rain or graupel and will linger in the mountains through the end of the week.  
 
Daytime highs remain below average, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows will be at freezing or below through Friday. 
A ridge of high-pressure will push into the Pacific northwest as we head into the weekend, providing some sunshine and highs that will bump into the 60s.

Tags