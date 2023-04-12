Today we are waking up to cold temperatures across the Inland Northwest. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are seeing start-time temperatures in the upper 20s.
Cold start before sun and a chance of showers!
- by Jenny Power
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 38°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 38°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:06:52 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:57 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:06:52 AM
Sunset: 07:34:57 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:04:55 AM
Sunset: 07:36:22 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:02:59 AM
Sunset: 07:37:48 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:01:03 AM
Sunset: 07:39:14 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:59:08 AM
Sunset: 07:40:39 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:57:14 AM
Sunset: 07:42:05 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:55:21 AM
Sunset: 07:43:30 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
