The arctic air mass remains in place today and without our blanket of clouds to keep us warm we are continuing to see below average temperatures. In fact, yesterday we were a total of 19° below average. Today we start a gradual warming trend, but don't get too excited. We will still be finishing out the day in the mid to upper 30's. The overnight low will try to reach the 20's instead of the teens. We will expect clear skies today, so you will need the sunglasses. Overnight into tomorrow cloud coverage is expected to filter in. With that moisture heading in we won't rule out the chance for some flurries, the impact, however, should be minimal if we do see any precipitation at all.
Tomorrow during the day we will see gradually clearing skies into mostly clear skies by Halloween night. You will need to bundle up the kids though! The daytime high will try to hit the low 40's. By about 5pm we are expecting to see around 38°, 7pm is looking like 33° with temperatures falling to about 29° by 9pm. Hand warmers and extra layers are a must for trick-or-treaters.
By this weekend we will look for more seasonal temperatures into the 50's. Next week temperatures are looking not quite as cold as this week with that warming trend in place. Conditions are also looking mostly dry.
