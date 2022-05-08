Tonight in Spokane, we will see a slight chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., with the chance of mixed precipitation Monday morning.
The big focus for the weather forecast is on temperatures. Currently there is a frost advisory in place for the cities of:
- Quincy
- Winchester
- Worley
- Cheney
- Hayden
- Ephrata
- Odessa
- Ralston
- Othello
- Lamona
- Moses Lake
- Rockford
- Coulee City
- Spokane
- Wilbur
- Coeur d`Alene
- Electric City
- Post Falls
- Harrington
- Davenport
- Grand Coulee
- Creston
- Stratford
- Ritzville
- Coulee Dam
Temperatures will be around freezing and could kill sensitive vegetation. Be prepared to either cover or bring sensitive plants inside! The overnight low in Spokane will drop to about 36 degrees.
Monday morning, we will see a chance of a rain/snow mix before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a daytime high near 53 degrees and a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.