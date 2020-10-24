Cold Temps Are Here....For Now

It was a brutally cold day for the Inland Northwest with highs being below freezing for Spokane. The cold temps and clear skies continue into tonight with lows in the teens. The sun returns tomorrow, high temperatures in the middle 30s. A few clouds fill in from Sunday night and into Monday, with possible record breaking lows on Sunday night!
Temperatures remain in the 30s on Monday with calm wind likely. Tuesday an upper level high pressure system moves into the region, warming temps back into the 40s. Look for conditions to be back to normal by the end of the work week!
