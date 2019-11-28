Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! You might want to grab an extra blanket or two before you go to bed tonight, because it's going to get extremely cold.
Overnight lows will only be in the mid teens for the Spokane area, If you're heading out to go Black Friday shopping in the wee hours of Friday morning, wear lots of layers to stay warm!
Clouds will roll our way as we go through Friday, and Spokane's daytime highs will peak around freezing. Friday night could bring some snow flurries. Once we get past that, we'll be left with mostly cloudy conditions and overnight lows in the upper teens.
Saturday will start out cloudy, but we'll see the sun come back out before the day is done. It should be beautiful but cold, with similar daytime highs to Friday. Overnight lows will hit the upper teens again on Saturday night.
We'll see a slight chance of snow on Sunday. We could see those snow showers anytime between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and our daytime highs will stay around freezing. We'll keep an eye on this for you as we get closer to the weekend.
