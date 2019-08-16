A few light showers are falling Friday night north of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. The metro area is looking to stay dry though with temperatures staying in the 70s through about 10:00 p.m. The breeze should calm into the evening, with a few clouds moving through.
We warm up to the upper-70s, possibly the low 80s for this weekend's daytime highs. We'll see a few clouds in Spokane on Saturday, but those will clear for Sunday. It will be a little cooler for August, when we usually see temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s.
By next week though, we start to warm back up. A little high pressure south of the Pacific Northwest will start building up north and bring our daytime highs up into the 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
This seven-day forecast is showing sunshine every day, warm temperatures and no real chance of rain. Get outside and enjoy one of the last weeks of the summer, it should be gorgeous.