The National Weather Service has extended the Air Stagnation Advisory until at least noon on Friday. Originally, it was set to expire this morning at 9 a.m. We are continuing to see light winds that are not allowing for proper mixing within the atmosphere. If you are sensitive to air quality make sure you check the conditions before spending too much time outside.
We will continue to see hazy skies with the advisory remaining in place. Otherwise, we have a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Tonight we will see a weak cold front arrive but we are not expecting too much in terms of impact. The main thing will be a slight drop in temperatures for you Wednesday. When I say slight we are talking around five degrees. Temperatures are still looking above average for this time of year. Heading into the end of the week and weekend right now it is looking like we are going to see more cloudy conditions.
