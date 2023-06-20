This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

We have another cool start to the day across the Inland Northwest. A cold upper-level low will continue to deliver cooler than average temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger into Wednesday, with the coldest/wettest day expected Tuesday with highs only reaching into the upper 50s to low 60s. 
 
Summer officially kicks off on Wednesday with clearing skies and highs that will head back into the 70s. 
 
Thursday through Sunday, high pressure strengthens delivering mainly sunny skies and highs in the 80s for Hoopfest weekend.    