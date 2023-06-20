Cool and unsettled ahead of the official start of summer
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 04:51:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:25 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 04:51:37 AM
Sunset: 08:51:25 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 04:51:49 AM
Sunset: 08:51:38 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 04:52:03 AM
Sunset: 08:51:48 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 04:52:19 AM
Sunset: 08:51:56 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 04:52:37 AM
Sunset: 08:52:01 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:52:58 AM
Sunset: 08:52:04 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 04:53:22 AM
Sunset: 08:52:04 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
