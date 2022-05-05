Jenny Power KHQ
It was a rainy and gloomy day across the Inland Northwest! We saw some of the heaviest rainfall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today but showers will linger overnight. The overnight low will drop to around 44 degrees with breezy conditions at about 14 mph. New precipitation amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tomorrow morning we will see a quick break from the rain showers before they return in the afternoon. The daytime high will be around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Precipitation chances will increase Friday night with showers likely and thunderstorms possible.