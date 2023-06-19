This morning we are waking up to cool temperatures across the Inland Northwest. Some areas into far north Idaho, northeast Washington and the west plains are even waking up to patchy frost!
Temperatures this afternoon will continue to be below average, with many areas topping off in the low to mid 60s. We will also see the chance of spotty showers today before those chances increase Tuesday.
This is all brought on by a deep and cold upper low that will continue to linger over the region through midweek. This will also bring the chances of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
As we look ahead, we will see a gradual warming trend into the weekend.