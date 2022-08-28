We ended the weekend with some much cooler temperatures and lighter winds, however we are looking at some changes coming soon!
As we begin the work week and wrap up the last week of August, high pressure builds over the Inland Northwest. This will allow a warming trend that will warm temperatures above average and up to 5 to 10 degrees each day. Wednesday will be the peak of the heat with many areas topping off in the upper 90s and triple digits.
Seasonal temperatures will return later on in the week due to an offshore trough that may also bring back breezy winds and a chance for showers.
Light winds coming from the south will continue and remain light and variable throughout the night. Monday will also bring light easterly and northeasterly winds.
Summer isn't over quite yet. Get ready for a hot week!