Tonight we will continue to see scattered rain showers across the Inland Northwest as well as patchy, dense fog return to the Spokane metro area. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s.
Tomorrow we will see mostly cloudy skies with the chance of some mid-day scattered showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 40s with a calm wind coming from the south. Friday night, we have a slight chance of rain showers with the overnight low dropping to the upper 30s.
The weather pattern into the weekend will remain cool and unsettled with slight chances of pop-up rain showers periodically throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain above freezing through the weekend as well.