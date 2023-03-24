Jenny Power KHQ

Today we are waking up to cool temperatures, breezy conditions, and lingering precipitation through North Idaho. Today winds will remain breezy with very scattered showers expected for the lower elevations.

Snow is expected for the Cascades and North and Central Idaho mountains through the first half of the weekend, with winter weather advisories in place until Saturday morning.  Be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes through the weekend. 
 
 
Temperatures are also set to drop back into the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will head into the upper 20s and 30s,  with cool, breezy and unsettled weather expected through the weekend.  

