Today we are waking up to cool temperatures, breezy conditions, and lingering precipitation through North Idaho. Today winds will remain breezy with very scattered showers expected for the lower elevations.
Cool & Unsettled Into The Weekend!
Today
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:44:56 AM
Sunset: 07:08:01 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM
Sunset: 07:09:26 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:40:54 AM
Sunset: 07:10:50 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:38:53 AM
Sunset: 07:12:15 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:36:52 AM
Sunset: 07:13:40 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:34:50 AM
Sunset: 07:15:05 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:32:49 AM
Sunset: 07:16:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
