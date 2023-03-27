Happy Monday! We are waking up to cool temperatures and some light scattered showers across the Inland Northwest that is even leading to some light snow flurries. We will remain fairly cool and unsettled today with daytime highs reaching the upper 40s and the possibility of some pop-up afternoon showers.
Tomorrow through the end of the work week we will see some warmer temperatures in the mid 50s paired with sunshine. However, winds will be breezy tomorrow with continued mountain snow showers. Chances for additional mountain snow and valley rain increase from Thursday into next weekend.