The weather pattern for Friday heading into the weekend will be quiet with light winds, seasonal temperatures and sunshine.
Winds will be light today for most areas traveling 10 mph or less. Breezier conditions for areas along the Okanogan Valley and into the Western Basin. Winds could range from 10-18 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Haze and smoke is possible in the forecast due to area wildfires heading into the weekend. Those sensitive to smoke should limit their outdoor activities.
Temperatures will range in the 80s on Friday and Saturday, with most areas warming up into the 90s by Sunday. Overnight lows will also be cooler ranging in the 40s and 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be hot with temperatures warming up into the upper 90s and triple digits.