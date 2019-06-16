Cooler Weather on the Way!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 04:51:16 AM
- Sunset: 08:50:08 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:51:16 AM
Sunset: 08:50:08 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:51:18 AM
Sunset: 08:50:31 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:51:21 AM
Sunset: 08:50:51 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:51:28 AM
Sunset: 08:51:09 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: W @ 17mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:51:37 AM
Sunset: 08:51:24 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:51:48 AM
Sunset: 08:51:37 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: W @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:52:02 AM
Sunset: 08:51:47 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
