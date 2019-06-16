Sydnee Stelle
I hope you got outside and enjoyed your gorgeous Fathers Day weekend! We'll start off your work week with more of that beautiful, warm weather. Spokane should see highs in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. A cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures starting on Wednesday. Highs will dip down into the 70s for the rest of the week, Thursday will even see a high in the 60s. 
 
Friday might be the official start to Summer, but it's felt like summer all June long with those above-average temperatures. Though it will be cooler, we'll continue to see sunshine and blue skies every day this week, so get outside and enjoy it!

