SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Flag warning remains in place Friday for critical fire danger.
Friday is likely to be the region's windiest day, with gust expected to approach 25-40mph and relative humidity levels in the teens. Friday's highs will be cooler dropping into the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
We will likely see hazy conditions stick around through the weekend and the chance for some very scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the second half of the weekend, with the most likely chance for rain Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday.