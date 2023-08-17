This will be automatically updated with the most current Nonstop Local Weather forecast.

We have one more day of upper 90s and triple digit heat with Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories set to expire at 11pm Thursday. 

We are also seeing widespread smoke and haze across the region with air quality levels varying from moderate to unhealthy. If you are sensitive to the smoke or have any breathing concerns you may want to limit your time outdoors.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for critical fire danger Thursday and Friday.  Winds will begin to pick up ahead of a dry cold front pushing through the Inland Northwest.  Friday does look to be our windiest day, with gust expected to approach 25-30mph.  Daytime highs Friday will drop into the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. 

We do have relief on the way this weekend! Daytime highs will gradually cool into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s through the weekend and into next week.