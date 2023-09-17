High fire danger is expected to continue throughout Monday, with a new Red Flag Warning going into effect at noon and lasting until eight p.m. for central and eastern Washington.
On top of Sunday’s Red Flag Warning, the National Weather Service issued another warning to begin Monday afternoon, lasting until Monday night for critical fire weather. The key components of these warnings are fast winds and low humidity – sustained wind speeds are forecasted to remain relatively high in the 15-20 mph range, with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph. Humidity levels are expected to be in the 10-25 percent range, with some areas south of Spokane possibly dipping below 10 percent.
These very dry conditions and high winds increase the chance of any new or existing fires spreading rapidly. Please, follow your local burn bans to help reduce the risk of new fires sparking up! Hopefully relief will come by Wednesday across the region, Spokane is seeing a 40 percent chance for showers.
As for the rest of the week, fire conditions are forecasted to calm down and temperatures are expected to take a dip into the 60s and low-70s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s for some, while remaining in the low to mid-40s in Spokane. Some cities up north could see their first morning frost of the season, this week!