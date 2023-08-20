We are continuing to see very unhealthy air quality in the Spokane area due to local wildfire smoke. An air quality alert in place until further notice as a thick layer of smoke hangs over the Inland Northwest. If you have breathing concerns, allergies or asthma, please take special precautions and limit your time out side.
We begin to see a shift in winds Monday and the potential for rain courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Hillary, set to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm Sunday. Isolated showers are possible overnight Sunday into Monday with the most likely chance for rain and possible thunderstorms overnight Monday into Tuesday.