Areas of low clouds and fog are expected over the lowlands of central and northeast Washington Friday, along with northern Idaho.
Low visibility is expected through 11 a.m., with 1/4 of a mile or less of sight. There will also be icy spots throughout the morning, and drivers are urged to use caution. A dense fog advisory will be in place through Friday morning for Cd'A, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Cheney and Davenport.
Overall the region will stay dry and cloudy into the weekend, with mild temperatures into the low 40's. Chances of rain and snow will gradually increase next week. These foggy conditions will stick around through Wednesday, when we'll start to see that chance of rain and snow move in.