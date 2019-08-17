Don't Forget Your Sunglasses!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 32%
- Feels Like: 80°
- Heat Index: 80°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:49:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:56:58 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:10 AM
Sunset: 07:56:58 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:32 AM
Sunset: 07:55:09 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:53 AM
Sunset: 07:53:19 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:15 AM
Sunset: 07:51:27 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:36 AM
Sunset: 07:49:35 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:58 AM
Sunset: 07:47:42 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:19 AM
Sunset: 07:45:48 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
