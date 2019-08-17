Sydnee Stelle
After a few days of cooler weather, we are warming up today. We're expecting to see daytime highs climb up to the low-80s and we will see that sunshine all day long. Expect that sunshine to stick around through Monday with temperatures continuing to warm up. A little high pressure south of the Pacific Northwest is building and will help push our daytime highs up into the 90s for Tuesday. Then, we start to cool back down to the low-80s for the remainder of the week and into next weekend. Overall, it's looking to be a really nice week here in the Inland Northwest.
 

