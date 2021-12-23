SPOKANE, Wash. - Today in Spokane, we'll see a rain/snow mix this afternoon. The daytime high will be around 37 degrees, but as temperatures drop overnight, we will see snow the morning on Christmas Eve.
If you are traveling, make sure to use caution, especially over mountain passes. There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Cascades until 10 a.m. on Friday. There is compact snow and ice on the roadways over Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass with reduced visibility near the summit. The Cascades are expected to see 5 to 8 inches of additional snow. Wind gusts will also be as high as 35 miles per hour.
There is a Winter Storm Advisory in place for western Montana and eastern Idaho. Valleys in those areas are expecting to see a trace to 2 inches of snow with 4 to 7 inches in Lookout Pass.
In Spokane on Christmas Eve, the daytime high will be around 31 degrees with a calm wind. Snow accumulation will be less than an inch. On Christmas day, snow is likely after 4 p.m. with accumulations between 1 and 2 inches possible.
As we look ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. Daytime highs will be in the teens and single digits while overnight lows could drop to as low as -10 degrees. These bitter cold temperatures are expected to last into the New Year. Plan now for potential impacts; check on elderly neighbors and family, check poorly insulated pipes that may freeze, dress for cold weather and limit time outside, and be aware of cold exposure for livestock and pets.