Our Friday forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and breezy winds developing late Friday and Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed up to 35 MPH across the area coming from the south/southwest. This will create an elevated fire concern after lightning this week.
Some much cooler temperatures this weekend courtesy of a strong cold front. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler and mainly in the 70s. There is also a chance for some showers to develop with this system that will track into northeast Washington Saturday morning and then into the Idaho Panhandle and northwestern Montana in the afternoon coming from the Canadian border.
Rain amounts could exceed up to tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible with drier weather on Sunday.
By next week, temperatures will heat back up into the 90s with some areas topping off in the triple digits by midweek. Have a great weekend!