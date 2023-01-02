To start the work week and the ne year, we will see a mostly dry and cold weather pattern before a possible system arrives mid-week.
We will continue to see areas of fog in the early mornings and late evenings across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others so be prepared for changing visibility conditions.
Temperatures this week will range in the mid 30s with overnight lows dropping to the low 20s to upper teens.
By late Wednesday night into early Thursday we are anticipating the chance of snow, but with warmer temperatures, could also transition to a rain/snow mix. Looking further ahead into the next weekend, conditions are mostly dry with temperatures rising into the low 40s for some areas.