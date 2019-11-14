We had several crashes this morning with patchy fog across the Inland Northwest and start time temperatures below freezing. We will look for fog again tomorrow morning, please keep in mind freezing fog will be possible which could lead to another morning with slick spots. Give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going and leave space between you and the car in front of you. Of course, with fog in place headlights need to be on.
We are continuing to see some areas of fog, but mostly in Spokane we have a nice mix of blue skies and clouds. The ridge of high pressure we are under is keeping us dry until tomorrow. Temperatures today should bounce into the low to mid 40's.
For tomorrow, a cold front moves in bringing valley rain as well as mountain snow. Right now, it looks like the snow level will be around 5,000'. Make sure to check pass conditions if you are looking to travel for your Friday.
As we head into the weekend a warm front is on the way. We could see temperatures rebound into the low 50's. Our next chance for showers will be Saturday night into Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.