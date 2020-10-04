Dry Heat Here to Stay

After a picture perfect weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, we turn our attention towards this week where the hot and dry conditions continue. We saw a little bit of a dip in Air Quality yesterday and today as the smoke from wildfires have funneled into our region. Luckily we will not be seeing a repeat of what happened two weeks ago as the smoke is forecasted to move out of our region by tomorrow.
High temperatures this week will be well above average until Friday. An upper level low pressure system moves into the region which is expected to bring cooler temperatures and a rainy start to the weekend. Look for the possibility of Northeastern Washington and into the Panhandle of Idaho getting close to an inch of rain on Saturday. Have a great week everyone!
