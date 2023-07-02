Fire danger remains relatively high heading into Monday and the Fourth of July across Washington and Idaho.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for Douglas, Okanogan, Adams, and Grant County. With low humidity, high winds, and dry heat, the risk of fires starting and spreading fast is high. Be sure to follow your local burn bans to help reduce the risk of starting wildfires across the state.
By Tuesday morning, the winds should be calmer, and the humidity should be at a higher percentage, improving conditions as we celebrate Independence Day!
Daytime highs for Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Sandpoint – all the major stops for those wanting to catch spectacular and professional firework shows – will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday. Widespread haze is expected to accompany the dry and sunny skies.
As folks get back to work after the holiday, temperatures will begin to climb even higher. Spokane will be in the low to mid-90s by Thursday and headed into next weekend.